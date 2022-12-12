The Last of Us Part 1 PS5 remake drops to lowest-ever price at Amazon

As the holidays creep ever closer, Amazon has continued its holiday sales with a significant discount on The Last of Us Part 1 and The Last of Us Part 2. Naturally, with the beloved Naughty Dog video game series set to receive an HBO Max adaption starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in 2023, what better time to experience (or relive) the award-winning titles?

It's particularly enticing because The Last of Us Part 1 has been reduced to its lowest-ever price at the retailer from $69.99 to $49.99 (opens in new tab). That's a 29% saving on a game that was only released in September this year. So if you thought the PS5 remake was too expensive at launch, now is a great time to pick it up at a discounted rate and benefit from the next-gen graphics and features.

Similarly, if you're looking at playing the complete story, The Last of Us Part 2 on PS4 is down from $39.99 to only $9.97 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Considering the game was released in 2020 and holds the accolade for most Game of the Year awards in one year, this huge 75% discount makes this more than a fair asking price. Get this today and you save over $30. In fact, it's cheaper to get both games today than it would be to get The Last of Us Part 1 at its traditional RRP. It's a deal so good that it's one of the highlights of our best Christmas sales for gaming (opens in new tab) catalog, and will likely continue to be so until the New Year.

