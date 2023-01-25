The Last of Us TV show has hidden a niche Easter egg for fans

The Last of Us TV show has been packed full of references to its source material, Naughty Dog’s hugely successful game. Now viewers have spotted another one in episode 2, as a giraffe soft toy can be seen on the ground when Joel (Pedro Pascal), Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and Tess (Anna Torv) are making their way to the Capitol.

While it’s only a brief moment of it being discarded, it’s a great niche reference for fans. The plushie can be seen at multiple points in the game, including one in the sewers in Part 1, another outside the school in Bill’s town, and also one in Sarah’s room in the prologue. As one viewer points out on the Reddit post (opens in new tab): "I guess it was the Tickle-Me-Elmo of the LOU universe."

There have been plenty of Easter eggs in the HBO show so far. These have included two original Clicker actors reprising their roles, as well as a very niche Uncharted reference that you probably missed.

As well as keeping true to its source material, the show has made several changes in the adaptation. This includes the controversial Clicker ‘kiss’ at the end of episode 2, which left viewers divided. Co-creators Neil Druckman and Craig Mazin justified that decision, as well as revealing some more insights into the show in the latest podcast.

The Last of Us is airing weekly on HBO in the US on Sundays and on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK on Mondays. To make sure you don’t miss an episode, check out our The Last of Us release schedule and breakdown of The Last of Us episode count.