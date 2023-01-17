The Last of Us quietly retains two surprisingly influential actors from the first game

The Last of Us TV show actually retains two Clicker actors from the games.

The Last of Us debuted its first episode on HBO this past weekend, and hiding among the credits were two names: Misty Lee as 'Female Clicker,' and Phillip Kovats as 'Male Clicker.' A weird fact is that these two weren't only responsible for Clicker noises in the HBO adaptation, but also in Naughty Dog's 2013 original game.

Am so proud to be a (small) part of #TheLastOfUs team. Congratulations and HUUUUGE THANKS to @Neil_Druckmann, @clmazin, and my #Clickers partner in crime @philsound, whose whole heart is in this story.Hope you love this beautiful adaptation as much as I do.#TheLastOfUsHBO pic.twitter.com/RnbE8a5X7XJanuary 16, 2023 See more

Lee and Kovats both provided audio noises for the Clicker enemies in the first Last of Us game. Whereas Lee is actually an actor, hired specifically on The Last of Us for her Clicker noises, Kovats was Naughty Dog's audio director during development of The Last of Us, and wasn't actually an actor.

As ex-Naughty Dog developer Derrik Espino explains in the tweet below though, the Clicker noise was originally recorded using Lee's voice, and then perfected using both Kovats and Espino's voices. The entire sound effect was then tweaked to the perfection of game director Neil Druckmann, and the rest was history.

1. The original TLOU clicker “click” and “screech” sound took months to find. While recording actors, @Misty_Lee gave us the iconic screech. I then mixed in @philsound ‘s voice and my own mouth noise. Then @Neil_Druckmann and I tweaked the timing to his taste. pic.twitter.com/kD7OgnOt8CJanuary 17, 2023 See more

Now, you might've noticed that the Clicker enemies didn't actually feature in the debut episode of The Last of Us. Despite this though, Lee and Kovats still found their way into the episode's credits as Clickers, so when the deadly enemies eventually appear in the HBO adaptation, we know who to thank for their noises.

