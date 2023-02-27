The Last of Us episode 7 has an impossibly obscure Uncharted Easter egg

The Last of Us episode 7 features a reference to both the game’s Left Behind DLC and Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series.

As Ellie (Bella Ramsey) heads through the mall with Riley (Storm Reid), they chance upon a food court called ‘Macho Nacho.’

Not only is that a faithful recreation of the fast food joint from the PlayStation DLC’s 2014 release, it was also paid forward and referenced by Elena in Uncharted 4. In-universe, it was the first job for the video journalist – one that she hated.

The Last of Us has also been filled with hidden details – and mistakes – in recent weeks. An early sign of the Cordyceps infection was tucked away in the show’s premiere when a classmate of Sarah (Nico Parker) is seen jolting around in the background, a foreboding sign of things to come.

One new wrinkle for Joel, his panic attacks, has been spotted in The Last of Us Part 1 remake on PS5, while two Part 2 cameos – Dina and Shimmer – also showed up in the sixth episode.

On the mistakes front, a rogue hand was spotted in one scene involving Ellie. In another, an entire camera crew were left in the shot as the camera panned over a bridge.

Developer Naughty Dog, meanwhile, is reportedly "done" with the Uncharted series. "We’re able to put our final brushstroke on that story and say that we’re done. We’re moving on," co-president Neil Druckmann told Buzzfeed (opens in new tab).

For more from 'Left Behind' check out our guide to The Last of Us episode 7 changes compares to the games.