The Last of Us episode 6 has *another* mistake – involving horses, hands, and Ellie

Another mistake has been spotted in The Last of Us episode 6 – and, this time, it involves some horsing around.

As seen by Twitter user @rejectedhannah, the moment where Ellie (Bella Ramsey) meets Shimmer at the barn in Jackson features a rogue crew member’s hand propping up the horse behind the door. You can see the moment below.

The hand… who edited this episode 😭 pic.twitter.com/nSPPbD6ygaFebruary 22, 2023 See more

This follows on from another pretty significant error in ‘Kin’. During a snowy shot, several crew members could be seen tucked away in the trees. It continues a recent history of minor goofs in HBO shows and elsewhere. The infamous Starbucks coffee cup in Game of Thrones seemingly kickstarted a trend that included everything from CGI green fingers to ‘Jeans Guy’, a member of the crew showing up in denim during an episode of The Mandalorian.

But The Last of Us episode 6 – an entry we said featured one of the show’s most powerful and affecting moments – isn’t all about slip-ups. It introduced a couple of key elements from The Last of Us Part 2, including the aforementioned Shimmer and Ellie’s later love interest, Dina. It even brought Joel’s panic attacks, something glimpsed in the Part 1 PS5 remake, into canon in a big way.

The Last of Us’ next episode, meanwhile, is seemingly all set to revolve around the game’s Left Behind DLC and the story between Ellie and Riley as they explore an abandoned mall just before the events of the show.

For more from The Last of Us, check out the major changes from episode 6 compared to the game, plus see what’s coming down the road with The Last of Us release schedule.