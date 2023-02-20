The Last of Us episode 7 trailer teases Left Behind adaptation – and fans are already losing it

The Last of Us episode 7 trailer is here – and fans are already stocking up on tissues for the upcoming installment of the HBO show. The next chapter, appropriately titled 'Left Behind', is set to adapt the DLC attached to the first PlayStation game and, as such, will give us at a glimpse at Ellie's life before she met Joel.

The teaser, which you can watch above, opens on Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in FEDRA training camp, as another girl mocks her via voiceover. "You don't fight, your friend fights. She's not here anymore," she says scathingly before Ellie takes a swing at the bully.

"You follow the rules, you become an officer," the youngster is reminded by a FEDRA higher-up later on in the clip, which then introduces Storm Reid's Riley, Ellie's bestie-turned-love interest. After breaking into their former dorm room under the cover of night, Riley persuades Ellie to come with her to the QZ's abandoned shopping center, where she promises to show her "the four wonders of the mall".

"You're a Firefly?!" Ellie exclaims when she learns that Riley has been camping out and making explosives in the rundown building. But her pal's "betrayal" winds up being the least of her worries when an angry clicker sets their sights on them...

"Get ready to run," Riley murmurs as she pulls out a gun.

We won't go into spoilers here, but those who have played Left Behind know that we're in for some big moments in episode 7. If you've yet to check the games out, you still know that Ellie was bitten in the mall, thanks to her having told Tess in episode 2, so we can expect to see how all that goes down at least.

Check out some (emotionally charged) reactions to the trailer below...

reminder left behind is the next episode. we don’t know peace #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/qrcWh6n5LxFebruary 20, 2023 See more

WE'RE GOING DOWN in the Left Behind episode im not ready #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/4XKGRBdtfmFebruary 13, 2023 See more

The Last of Us continues on Sunday, February 26 on HBO and HBO Max in the US, and Sky Atlantic and NOW the following day in the UK.

