The Last of Us is already one of the highest-rated video game adaptations

The Last of Us has already become one of the highest-rated video game adaptations ever made. The HBO series stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, two survivors of an apocalyptic event attempting to make a perilous journey across the United States.

Based on the early reviews for the show, The Last of Us has landed a 97% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab). While this could rise or fall slightly as the series airs weekly on HBO and Sky Atlantic, the score has already secured the series a spot as one of the best game adaptations ever.

Some series aren’t far behind, like Netflix’s Castlevania at 94% and The Witcher, which landed a 95% score for season 2. Although, you could probably argue that the latter is more of a book adaptation based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s source material, rather than Projekt Red's games.

However, there have been some less successful video game adaptations over the past few years. These include Uncharted, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, which only recorded 41%, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which reached 69% (although, it’s important to note here that both movies have significantly higher viewer scores).

Currently, The Last of Us is beaten by two of the best-loved animated adaptations of recent years. Netflix’s Arcane: League Of Legends has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. The series is based in Riot's League of Legends fictional universe and tells the story of sisters Vi and Jinx. Meanwhile, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners also has a perfect RT score. The show on Netflix acts as a prequel to CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077, set a year before the events of the game.

There are plenty more video game adaptations on the way too, which could topple The Last of Us’s record-breaking reviews. However, we’ll have to wait and see how projects like The Super Mario Bros. Movie out in 2023 and a God of War series announced by Amazon Studios fare among viewers.