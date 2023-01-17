The Last of Us star once wrote a letter to Star Wars' Dave Filoni asking to play live-action Ezra Bridger

The Last of Us star Gabriel Luna is keen to appear in a Star Wars project. So much so, in fact, that the actor, who plays Tommy Miller in the new HBO show, once wrote a letter to The Mandalorian's Dave Filoni asking to play a live-action version of Rebels character Ezra Bridger.

"It's a dream of mine. I mean, there's all kinds of possibilities there," he admitted on The Last of Pods (opens in new tab). "I was just talking to [The Last of Us co-creator] Neil [Druckmann] at the party and I was like, 'Yeah, Neil, until we do that, until that time comes when it's time for Star Wars,' and I'm just wishful thinking and hoping. Once again, I will always prepare as if I have the job. If that day should ever come, I'll be ready.

"This was me throwing my hat in for a certain Ezra Bridger," Luna went on, recalling the letter. "This was years ago, not ever knowing if they would ever do anything with Ezra. But it was just, that's one, he's probably my, besides Luke, he's my favorite character. Well, actually, I'm sorry, R2, Luke, Ezra Bridger."

Bridger, a criminal orphan turned Jedi Padawan , is set to make his live-action debut in upcoming Disney Plus series Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson. He will be played by King Richard's Eman Esfandi, and be seen sharing the screen with Natasha Liu Bordizzo's Sabine Wren, Ivanna Sakhno and Mary Elizabeth Winstead's yet-to-be-confirmed characters, and Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker.

Given that Luna has missed out on portraying Bridger, perhaps his The Last of Us co-star Pedro Pascal can pull a few strings and get him a part in The Mandalorian season 4?

Ahsoka, which was written by Filoni, is set to premiere on Disney Plus in 2023. The Last of Us continues on Sunday, January 22 on HBO in the US, airing on Sky Atlantic and NOW the following day in the UK.

Ensure you never miss an episode by checking out our The Last of Us release schedule and our breakdown of how many episodes are in The Last of Us. For more from the series, check out our guide to the major Last of Us episode 1 changes from the games and a terrifying look at the Cordyceps fungus.