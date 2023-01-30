The Last of Us episode 4 trailer sees Ellie and Joel run into danger in Kansas City

The Last of Us episode 3 might have only just aired, but HBO is already gearing us up for next week's installment with a preview trailer that sees Joel and Ellie run into some trouble in Kansas City, a location not featured in the game. The short teaser also introduces Melanie Lynskey's mysterious character Kathleen, who looks like she'll be more of an enemy than an ally.

The clip, which you can watch above, opens with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) hitting the road after collecting a car and a whole lot of supplies from Bill and Frank's. "Eurgh, smells like burnt shit," Ellie jokes as she sniffs the coffee Joel is brewing at one of their makeshift campsites – but the laughs don't last long.

Soon enough, the unlikely duo find themselves in a built-up area, and come across an injured man staggering across the road. "Are we gonna help him?" Ellie asks, taking off her seatbelt. "No," Joel replies sternly, before accidentally crashing their vehicle into a nearby building.

In another scene, Kathleen can be seen holding a gun to a man's head and she demands to know where "he" is. At this stage, it's anyone's guess as to who she's after, but whoever it is, they had better prepare themselves up for a fight.

The Last of Us continues on Sunday, February 5 on HBO and HBO Max in the US, and Sky Atlantic and NOW TV the following day in the UK. Make sure you never miss an episode by checking out our The Last of Us release schedule and our breakdown of how many episodes are in The Last of Us.

For more from the series, check out our guide to the major Last of Us episode 3 changes from the games and a terrifying look at the Cordyceps fungus.