The Last of Us composer says Part 2 is "just the beginning"

The Last of Us 2 composer Gustavo Santaolalla has said the work on Part 2 was "just the beginning".

Santaolalla made the comment in a Tweet about the many Game Awards nominations The Last of Us 2 has received this year, including being up for Best Score and Music. The tweet has already led to fan speculation about what it could be hinting at over on Resetera , with many wondering if it could suggest a future Last of Us game or another Naughty Dog project.

Happy and grateful! ❤️ #TheLastOfUsPartII nominated by @thegameawards in 9 categories, among them Best Score and Music 🎮🎶 Sign in to vote! Thanks @Naughty_Dog and @Neil_Druckmann for inviting me to this adventure. It's just the beginning!@PlayStation https://t.co/qkkxZ7vveA pic.twitter.com/dVHNprJpZRNovember 19, 2020

Of course, it's quite an open-ended comment, and it could very well be in reference to The Last of Us HBO series . Back in March, Neil Druckmann confirmed Santaolalla will be "lending his incredible music talent" to the project. As the writer and director of the original game and Part 2, Druckmann is bringing The Last of Us to HBO with Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.

Druckmann also recently revealed the show has been greenlit for a full season with an official press release from HBO. There's no set release date for the series yet, and we don't know who will be filling the roles of leading characters Ellie and Joel, but a brief synopsis for the TV adaptation suggests it looks set to closely follow the events of the first game.

To add more fuel to the speculation fire, Last of Us 2 actor Derek Philips recently tweeted about stepping back into a mocap suit, which could suggest something is in the works. Many are also eagerly awaiting the Last of Us 2 standalone multiplayer experience. We still don't know when this is set to release, but the Naughty Dog has said it's "excited to share more when it's ready."

For now, all we can do is speculate about what the future holds, but given the success of The Last of Us 2, another game set in the same world isn't entirely out of the question. And there's also always the possibility of seeing something entirely new from the developer in the future.

Want to experience the adventure yourself? You can currently get The Last of Us 2 for its best price yet right now. And if you're on the lookout for more great offers, be sure to check out these Black Friday gaming deals.