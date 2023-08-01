The Last of Us and Apex Legends stars to host Future Games Show at Gamescom

The Last of Us star Troy Baker and Apex Legends' Erika Ishii are teaming up to host this year's Future Games Show at Gamescom.

The pair will guide you through all the announcements from the show, which takes place on Wednesday, August 23, at 11:00 PT / 14:00 ET / 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST. You can watch it on YouTube, Twitch, Steam, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and here on GamesRadar+.

Tune in to see over 50 games from publishers and developers, including Frontier Developments, Raw Fury, Thunderful Games, Nacon, and Crunching Koalas. Eight world premiers will be shown alongside exclusive trailers, a VR showcase, and a 'Ones to Play' segment featuring games with demos available to try right after the event.

Baker, who plays Joel in The Last of Us, Higgs in Death Stranding, and is set to appear in the upcoming musical RPG Stray Gods alongside sci-fi thriller Fort Solis says: "Super excited to be hosting the Future Games Show at gamescom on August 23 with Erika Ishii! We'll bring you all the latest gaming news, trailers and some super-hot world exclusives. So if you want to find out what's coming up next in the world of gaming make sure you join us!"

Ishii, best known for voicing Valkyrie in Apex Legends and who's also lent her vocal talents to the likes of Destiny 2 and Deathloop, says: "Thrilled to be hosting the Future Games Show at gamescom on August 23 with Troy Baker. We're unveiling some of the hot new games coming soon on PS, Xbox, Switch, PC and VR. Join us!"

To keep up to date on everything regarding the Future Game Show at Gamescom, you can follow the official FGS Twitter account, where you can expect more game announcements as we get closer to the big day. Also, be sure to check out the YouTube trailer for more and click the 'Notify Me' button to set a reminder so you don't miss a minute of the action.

Looking for more info on GameRadar's flagship digital games showcase? Here's everything you need to know about the Future Games Show.