The Last of Us 2 Yara actor says it would be "a dream come true" to be cast in the HBO show

Yara's actor in The Last of Us 2 wants to reprise their role in HBO's The Last of Us TV show.

Following the news that HBO's The Last of Us has been renewed for season 2 - and is likely to bring The Last of Us Part 2's story to the series - Victoria Grace, who provided the mocap performance, voice, and likeness of former Seraphite Yara in the sequel, has said they'd love to return to the character for the live-action adaptation.

This news comes from Victoria Grace's Twitter account, which received a tweet from none other than Kazumasa Sakai of Ghost of Tsushima (well, the character's actor Lee Shorten), who said: "So they gotta let you play Yara, right @vgraceactress?" This led Victoria Grace to respond with: "This would be a dream come true", along with a heart emoji.

This would be a dream come true❤️ https://t.co/kogwOjSI0qJanuary 28, 2023 See more

Although there's no confirmation yet on whether Yara or any of the other characters from Part 2 are going to be making an appearance, it wouldn't be too far of a stretch to see Grace return for the series, especially since Merle Dandridge - who played Marlene in the game - has done exactly that.

The possibility of seeing Yara (played by Grace or otherwise) in the HBO show has become a little bit more likely after the series' showrunner Craig Mazin hinted that The Last of Us TV show could explore The Seraphites from The Last of Us 2 . Of course, you couldn't tell Yara or the Seraphites' story without also including Yara's brother Lev (played by Ian Alexander) who arguably has an even bigger role than his sister in The Last of Us Part 2.

Since The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann has confirmed (opens in new tab) that Part 2 is coming to HBO, it's very likely that we'll at least see some of the key players in the sequel like Abby, Owen, Dina, and more. Speaking of Abby, fans have already decided who they think should play the character in the HBO show , but for now, we'll have to wait and see which characters make the cut and who has been cast to play them.