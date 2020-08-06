The Last of Us 2 Factions multiplayer gameplay footage leaks online

The Last of Us 2 has leaked again, but this time the footage is from Naughty Dog's standalone multiplayer expansion, a successor to the original game's PvP mode, Factions.

The footage, which can be seen below from YouTube channel The IrishLizard, is only 11 seconds in length, and pretty obscure, but looks legitimate nonetheless.

The footage confirms a number of things about Naughty Dog's upcoming title, which was originally meant to be packaged with the main game, but spun off into its own standalone project after the studio realised how ambitious it was becoming.

Though it's blurry, you can see users playing as multiple avatars from the campaign, including what appears to be Mel, while another can be spotted firing a bow and arrow as two players duke it out with knives.

It's unclear how this footage has landed online, and whether it has leaked via the same method as the original Last of Us 2 hack, which published hours of campaign footage ahead of the sequel's release earlier this year.

What's also uncertain is when exactly Naughty Dog plans to announce and launch its multiplayer title. With the PS5 scheduled for release this Holiday, and a State of Play expected later today, it's very possible we'll be hearing an official announcement soon, and we'll keep you informed here on GamesRadar+ as soon as we learn anything more.

