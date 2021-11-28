The hottest PS5 SSD is down to its lowest price ever - grab the Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink now

Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals are proving to be incredibly popular this weekend, and one of the top models is currently 20% off. That's the brand new Samsung 980 PRO heatsink model, which is currently just $199.99 at Amazon and Best Buy right now, an impressive $50 saving considering this SSD only launched in October.

This heatsink-equipped PS5 SSD is at the top of many a gamer's wishlist right now, even without a price drop. The heatsink-free option has been a best-seller for a while, but this is the premium version that ensures you're ticking all the recommended requirements from Sony.

Seeing this PS5 SSD deal return for Cyber Monday has been a welcome surprise, with the same price appearing for a while over Black Friday. As we've mentioned, this heatsink version only launched a month or so ago, making this discount an even more attractive proposition. As before, we expect demand for this deal is going to be through the roof, so make sure you nab this Cyber Monday PS5 deal while you can.

Samsung is one of the top names when it comes to storage expansion, so you know that you're getting a great product here. It's also high up on our lists of the tried-and-tested best SSD for gaming and best PS5 SSDs too, so we can personally assure you you're making a great choice with this deal.

The 980 PRO SSD has never seen a price reduction before, so getting 20% off is an absolute rarity that shouldn't be overlooked, and the included heatsink means that if you're planning on using it to upgrade your PS5 then you can be confident that it's ready to go.

Today's best Black Friday PS5 SSD deals

Samsung 980 PRO 1TB w/Heatsink | $250 Samsung 980 PRO 1TB w/Heatsink | $250 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This best-selling and highly desirable SSD is a top choice for those looking to expand their PS5's internal storage. Plus, it comes with that must-have heatsink too. The same great price is also available from Best Buy.



Samsung 980 PRO | 1TB w/Heatsink | £195.98 at Novatech Samsung 980 PRO | 1TB w/Heatsink | £195.98 at Novatech

It's finally available in the UK! At long last, the much-coveted Samsung 980 PRO with its brand new heatsink is finally - finally - available in the UK. This is a pretty keen price given it's only just become available and, for comparison, the lowest ever price on the SN850 was around £170 - as a result, this is a good deal for something so premium. It's also available at Amazon but for a heftier investment of around £250.



If you're confident enough to add your own heatsink separately, then there are also deals to be had on the standard edition Samsung 980 PRO. The whopper 2TB Samsung 980 PRO 2TB SSD is $319.99 right now at Best Buy, which is significantly ($130!) cheaper than the 2TB version with the built-in heatsink. For those on a tighter budget, the Samsung 980 PRO 500GB SSD for $109.99 is definitely worth considering, though again you'll need to supply and fit your own heatsink for that one. You'll find details on all of these Cyber Monday SSD deals and more by checking out the section below.

Samsung 980 PRO 500GB | $150 Samsung 980 PRO 500GB | $150 $109.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - If you're on a tighter budget and don't need quite as much storage, then this option is significantly cheaper – though you will need to factor in a little extra to buy a separate heatsink. You can also find this same low price over at Amazon.



Samsung 980 PRO 2TB | $430 Samsung 980 PRO 2TB | $430 $319.99 at Amazon

Save $110 - For those with more to invest in future-proofing their system, this 2TB model is also down to its lower price ever, and once you add your own heatsink it's good to go. Again, this same price drop can be found at Best Buy.

If those Samsung SSDs aren't exactly what you're looking for, then there are of course other options available. We're always searching to find even more Black Friday PS5 SSDs deals for you, and you'll find some further selections below.

WD Black SN850 1TB w/Heatsink | $279.99 WD Black SN850 1TB w/Heatsink | $279.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - WD is another top SSD maker, and this particular model comes approved by the PS5 architect himself, Mark Cerny. If you're comfortable adding your own DIY finish, then the non-heatsink 1TB version is down to just $149.99 from $230.



Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB w/Heatsink | $275 Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB w/Heatsink | $275 $239.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - Another top SSD brand is Seagate, and its FireCuda 530 is specifically marketed as PS5 ready. This comes with a built-in heatsink so you're all ready to go straight out of the box. The same deal is also available over at Best Buy.



XPG Gammix S70 Blade 1TB PS5 SSD | $159.99 XPG Gammix S70 Blade 1TB PS5 SSD | $159.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - There's another good deal on the XPG Gammix S70 Blade which currently has a $30 discount dropping it down to a record low price. You'll need to source your own heatsink for this model, but you are getting a solid stick for a great price here.



More Cyber Monday deals

