The Horizon series is only just getting started, as developer has a pipeline of 16 "plans"

Guerrilla Games says the Horizon series is "going to be continuing it for a very long while", with 16 "plans" all on the spin.

When Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores DLC was released in April, fans suspected it wasn't the end of Aloy's story . In May, studio director Jan-Bart van Beek confirmed that Aloy's adventures will continue .

The Horizon universe will expand further than just one more game though, van Beek hopes, as he reveals during a Develop:Brighton talk that the studio currently has around 16 plans "clicking on", including future instalments down the line. "We're going to be continuing it for a very long while," he continues.

"As people probably already know, we're also going to be working on a multiplayer game," van Beek says, perhaps making reference to the Horizon MMO first rumoured in 2021. Rumours resurfaced last year following a new report suggesting Sony has partnered with South Korean developer NCSoft Corporation to create it.

Van Beek describes development on the upcoming multiplayer, co-operative game as "another massive shift for the studio, almost on the same level as doing the first Horizon". "Building out a two-player experience is a whole new challenge for the studio," he elaborates, adding that the team is excited about the project.