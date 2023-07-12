The Horizon series is only just getting started, as developer has a pipeline of 16 "plans"

By Liv Ngan
published

"We're going to be continuing it for a very long while"

Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores
(Image credit: Sony)

Guerrilla Games says the Horizon series is "going to be continuing it for a very long while", with 16 "plans" all on the spin.

When Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores DLC was released in April, fans suspected it wasn't the end of Aloy's story. In May, studio director Jan-Bart van Beek confirmed that Aloy's adventures will continue

The Horizon universe will expand further than just one more game though, van Beek hopes, as he reveals during a Develop:Brighton talk that the studio currently has around 16 plans "clicking on", including future instalments down the line. "We're going to be continuing it for a very long while," he continues.

"As people probably already know, we're also going to be working on a multiplayer game," van Beek says, perhaps making reference to the Horizon MMO first rumoured in 2021. Rumours resurfaced last year following a new report suggesting Sony has partnered with South Korean developer NCSoft Corporation to create it.

Van Beek describes development on the upcoming multiplayer, co-operative game as "another massive shift for the studio, almost on the same level as doing the first Horizon". "Building out a two-player experience is a whole new challenge for the studio," he elaborates, adding that the team is excited about the project.

This year saw the first spin-off release for the Horizon series in Call of the Mountain, a launch title for PSVR2.

Liv Ngan
Freelance contributor

I'm a freelance writer and started my career in summer 2022. After studying Physics and Music at university and a short stint in software development, I made the jump to games journalism on Eurogamer's work experience programme. Since then, I've also written for Rock Paper Shotgun and Esports Illustrated. I'll give any game a go so long as it's not online, and you'll find me playing a range of things, from Elden Ring to Butterfly Soup. I have a soft spot for indies aiming to diversify representation in the industry.