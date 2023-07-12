The Horizon series is only just getting started, as developer has a pipeline of 16 "plans"

Guerrilla Games says the Horizon series is "going to be continuing it for a very long while", with 16 "plans" all on the spin.
When Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores DLC was released in April, fans suspected it wasn't the end of Aloy's story. In May, studio director Jan-Bart van Beek confirmed that Aloy's adventures will continue.
The Horizon universe will expand further than just one more game though, van Beek hopes, as he reveals during a Develop:Brighton talk that the studio currently has around 16 plans "clicking on", including future instalments down the line. "We're going to be continuing it for a very long while," he continues.
"As people probably already know, we're also going to be working on a multiplayer game," van Beek says, perhaps making reference to the Horizon MMO first rumoured in 2021. Rumours resurfaced last year following a new report suggesting Sony has partnered with South Korean developer NCSoft Corporation to create it.
Van Beek describes development on the upcoming multiplayer, co-operative game as "another massive shift for the studio, almost on the same level as doing the first Horizon". "Building out a two-player experience is a whole new challenge for the studio," he elaborates, adding that the team is excited about the project.
This year saw the first spin-off release for the Horizon series in Call of the Mountain, a launch title for PSVR2.