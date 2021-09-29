Horizon Forbidden West developer is hiring for a multiplayer project

Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerilla Games appears to be hiring for a multiplayer project.

A new job listing on the studio's website (via VGC) asks for a senior social system designer. The listing says that the successful candidate will have "a passion for player communities and social features," and can "explore creative ways players can connect with others in-game."

If that wasn't enough, the job will involve "[engaging] players in social interactions to create lasting relationships," and mentions allowing players to form "Guild-like groups to explore together." The role will place the candidate "within a core team of multiple designers focused on social systems and player engagements."

Another listing asks for a senior game writer with "extensive knowledge of stories and narrative design in open-world RPG games, online games, and MMORPGS."

VGC reports that Guerilla has been planning to expand the Horizon series into multiplayer for some time, and that the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West won't include the features mentioned above. That certainly makes sense, as neither Guerilla or Sony have alluded to any multiplayer features in the upcoming title, set to release in February 2022.

The world of Horizon does seem like it could easily be adapted to online multiplayer, however. A large open world with plenty of room for player expression, multiple factions to join, and robo-dinosaurs perfectly kitted out to become raid bosses could offer Guerilla a stable platform to build on, but we'll have to wait and see whether this project ever sees the light of day.

