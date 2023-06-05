The Flash sequel script has already been written

A sequel to the soon-to-be-released The Flash may not have been announced yet, but Warner Bros. has reportedly been keeping a completed script under wraps.

According to Variety , the studio already has a "finished" sequel script from Aquaman screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, though they "never announced it". The report says that the script features appearances from Michael Keaton's Batman and Sasha Calle's Supergirl, who star in the original movie alongside Ezra Miller's titular speedster.

Director Andy Muschietti has already said that Miller would not be recast if a second movie was greenlit, despite the allegations and charges faced by the actor. "If [a sequel] happens, yes," he recently told The Discourse podcast . "I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. It feels like a character that was made for them."

Miller was arrested twice in Hawaii in 2022 for disorderly conduct and harassment. They pled no contest to a single count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, paying a $500 fine while the harassment charge was dropped. In January 2023, Miller pled guilty to trespassing in Vermont. They started seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues" last August and issued an apology statement for their behavior during a "time of intense crisis".

The Flash speeds onto the big screen on June 14.