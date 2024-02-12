Ryan Gosling is a stuntman crying to Taylor Swift in new action-packed teaser trailer for The Fall Guy

A new teaser trailer for The Fall Guy dropped during the Super Bowl, giving us a tongue-in-cheek look at everything on offer in the upcoming action comedy.

"This movie has everything!" Emily Blunt tells Ryan Gosling as the teaser begins, before we're taken on a whistlestop tour of everything we can expect from The Fall Guy. Those things include, but are not limited to: action, romance, drama, space cowboys, aliens, swords, something called "ice crimes," and Gosling's character crying in his car to 'All Too Well' by Taylor Swift. As for whether that's the 10-minute re-recorded version or the original, that remains to be seen.

Gosling stars as past-his-prime stuntman Colt Seavers, who finds himself working on the set of his ex-girlfriend Jody's directorial debut (Blunt). When the movie's lead actor, action star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) goes missing, Colt volunteers to investigate his disappearance in order to save Jody's film.

Adapted from the TV show of the same name, which originally aired between 1981 and 1986, the movie also stars Stephanie Hsu, Hannah Waddingham, and Winston Duke, along with Lee Majors, who played Colt in the TV series, in an undisclosed role. The Fall Guy is directed by Atomic Blonde and Bullet Train helmer David Leitch, who's no stranger to the action genre.

"We’re celebrating stunts," Leitch told Total Film last year . "When we’re doing a movie about stunt people in this world of stunts, we just felt we had to be authentic to that, and do it practically."

The Fall Guy hits the big screen on May 3. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the biggest movie release dates in 2024.