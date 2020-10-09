The Expanse season 5 gets December release date and new trailer

Amazon has announced that The Expanse Season 5 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video December 16, when the first three episodes will become available. During the series' panel at New York Comic Con's Metaverse, a thrilling new trailer for the fifth season was revealed. Check it out up top and prepare for another season action-packed extraterrestrial drama.

After the first three episodes premiere, new episodes will hit Prime Video every Wednesday, leading up to the season finale on February 3, 2021. Like season 4, season 5 will have ten episodes in total.

After humanity was gifted access to thousands of Earth-like planets in season 4, The Expanse season 5 sees flocks of humans leave the solar system to find new homes and harvest resources from worlds beyond the Ring. The crew of the Rocinante and the leaders of the Inner Planets and the Belt are grappling with a reckoning from centuries of exploitation of the Belt, while personal struggles send waves rippling through the solar system. Here's a brief run-down from Amazon on what the characters are up to in The Expanse season 5:

"Amos (Wes Chatham) returns to Earth to confront his past and the legacy of the life he fought to leave behind. Naomi (Dominique Tipper) reaches out to her estranged son in a desperate bid to save him from his father’s toxic influence. Bobbie (Frankie Adams) and Alex (Cas Anvar) confront the collapse of Mars as they chase a shadowy cabal with ties to terrorists and criminals. Holden (Steven Strait) wrestles with the consequences of his own past with the Protomolecule, the aliens who built it, and the mystery of what killed them. Drummer (Cara Gee), with a new crew, fights to escape who and what she used to be. And Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo), refusing to be relegated to the sidelines, fights to prevent a terrorist attack unrivaled in history."

While you wait for season 5, do check out The Expanse comic book that bridges it and the previous season.