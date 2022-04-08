Amanda Seyfried wants to tell the rest of Elizabeth Holmes' story in The Dropout season 2

Hulu and Disney Plus' eight-part retelling about the downfall of health technology firm Theranos has come to an end. The final episode of The Dropout saw Amanda Seyfried’s disgraced boss Elizabeth Holmes face a reckoning in the tense conclusion.

However, given the case’s ongoing drama, we can’t help but wonder if the series could return to tell the rest of Holmes’ story in The Dropout season 2. And it seems we’re not the only ones, with series star Seyfried saying she would find it a "thrill" to reprise the role again.

Speaking to Vanity Fair (opens in new tab), she revealed she had no promises of returning but would be open to it. "Because when am I going to get the opportunity to play somebody that I felt like I could really nail?" Seyfried said. "It would be another thrill of my life if I got to continue it a little bit."

Indeed, Holmes’ story is far from over in real life as she is currently awaiting sentencing. In January 2022, a Californian jury found the former Theranos founder guilty of four of seven counts of criminal fraud against the company’s investors. She was acquitted of four additional charges of patient fraud.

Her sentencing is planned for September 26, 2022, according to The Wall Street Journal (opens in new tab), and she faces up to 20 years in prison. Holmes has denied all charges against her and is currently on bail awaiting sentencing.

(Image credit: HULU)

Despite Seyfried’s enthusiasm, it seems The Dropout showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether has no plans currently to continue the story. Reacting to her comments, she told Vulture: "She keeps saying that, and I keep telling her that I will not be writing a second season! She actually texted me this weekend like, 'I hear you’ve started working on a second season.' She’s messing with me a little bit."

Meriwether didn’t rule out a collaboration with Seyfried in the future but admitted it would be unlikely for this story. "I would love to work with her and all the people who worked on this show again, but this story has gone as far as I want to go with it," she continued. Hulu has also yet to announce any plans to continue the series.

The Dropout is available to watch on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK now.