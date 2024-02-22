Pennywise actor Bill Skarsgard sets horror movie return as The Crow reboot gets release date – and it's sooner than you think

Lionsgate's upcoming reboot of The Crow has finally landed on a release date – and it's much closer than we'd anticipated.

According to Deadline, the studio has pushed back the release of its eagerly anticipated film Ballerina from June 7, 2024 to June 6, 2025, and filled the earlier slot with The Crow. The shift doesn't necessarily spell bad news for the Ana de Armas-led John Wick spin-off, however, as the publication reports that the delay is due to franchise creator Chad Stahelski and director Len Wiseman shooting additional sequences to ramp up the existing action even further.

As for The Crow, John Wick: Chapter 4 star Bill Skarsgård is set to play the titular character, also known as Eric Draven, in the modern reimagining of James Barr's graphic novel. FKA Twigs is on board to play Eric's fiancée, while Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger round out the supporting cast.

Much like the source material and its subsequent film adaptation, which stars the late Brandon Lee, who tragically died while making the 1994 movie, it's expected to center on the resurrected, murdered musician, who embarks on a quest to avenge the deaths of himself and his partner.

Rupert Sanders, whose previous works include Ghost in the Shell, Snow White and the Huntsman, and Apple TV Plus series Foundation directs.

Skarsgård is certainly no stranger to darker fare, having brought Pennywise to life in both It movies, and appeared in supernatural Netflix series Hemlock Grove, Barbarian, and Stephen King series Castle Rock.

