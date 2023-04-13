New The Conjuring TV series is set to continue the Warrens' story

The Conjuring Universe is moving to the small screen. During a presentation for its Max streaming service, which is essentially a rebranded HBO Max, Warner Bros. Discovery announced a whole load of upcoming projects, and a TV show based on the popular supernatural horror franchise was among them.

The film series' producer, Peter Safran, who became the co-head of WBD's DC Studios last year, will executive produce. Its creator James Wan, who directed the first two installments and produced seven of the eight movies, is in talks to do the same. As it stands, no writer is attached yet.

While plot details remain under wraps, Max did confirm that the show will "continue the story established in the feature films." With that, we can assume that it'll center on the fictional versions of real-life paranormal Ed and Lorraine Warren, who are played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. Introduced in 2013's The Conjuring, which saw them try to save a family from a vicious demonic entity in Rhode Island in 1971, the pair went on to feature in The Conjuring 2, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Annabelle Comes Home.

Other films in the series include Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, The Curse of La Llorona, and The Nun, to which a sequel is currently in development. Back in October 2022, it was reported that The Conjuring 4 was in the works, too, so we'll have to wait and see as to whether the new announcement has any effect on that. Collectively, the existing franchise has made a huge $2 billion at the worldwide box office.

