The Conjuring 3 will "blow the doors off the haunted house"

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is technically the third film in The Conjuring series, although its protagonists, Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) also appeared in spin-off Annabelle Comes Home.

This latest instalment is set to take the series in a slightly different direction, though. Where the first two Conjurings were haunted house movies – with one foot in reality on account of the fact that the Warrens were real paranormal investigators – TDMMDI is offering something of a genre shake-up.

Based on the real court case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson – the first defendant in the US to have claimed innocence due to demonic possession – The Conjuring 3 is breaking new ground for the series. Where the previous two films were directed by James Wan (who still produces), this one is directed by Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona).

In the latest issue of our sister publication, Total Film magazine, Chaves explains, “We wanted to blow the doors of the haunted house…” Chaves can be seen with stars Wilson and Farmiga in the exclusive behind-the-scenes image below…

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

“Up until now, these movies have existed inside a certain type of framework,” Chaves tells Total Film. “We were desperate to take them beyond that.” He has one surprising touchstone for the new instalment. “[David Fincher’s] Se7en is one of our favourites and we were excited by the challenge of doing something along those lines – something surrounding an investigation – within the series, while still using all that supernatural terminology and language.”

The fact that this story is based on a real murder also instructed the approach. “There’s a real victim in this story,” Chaves explains. “It weighed heavily on us because we knew we needed to make a movie that was thrilling and scary, and lived up to expectations, but we were also really mindful about being truthful.”

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It opens in the UK on May 28, with previews from May 26, before opening in the US and streaming on HBO Max from June 4. For much more on the film, grab a copy of the new issue of Total Film magazine when it hits shelves (and digital newsstands) on Friday, April 30.

Check out the new (super-size fold-out) covers, as revealed by The Suicide Squad director James Gunn…

So excited to be sharing these upcoming @totalfilm newsstand and subscriber covers of #TheSuicideSquad! 🤯 Subscriber copy out today, on newsstands this Friday! pic.twitter.com/N1A1jAKDXeApril 26, 2021 See more

If you're a fan of Total Film magazine, why not subscribe so that you never miss an issue? Sign up with MagazinesDirect and with the latest offer you can get your first three issues for just £3! Choose a print subscription to get a copy delivered to your home, or a digital subscription to get the magazine direct to your device. Print subscribers get exclusive subscribers-only covers, as well as receiving the magazine before it's in shops. What are you waiting for?