The classic GTA trilogy is coming to Netflix

The classic Grand Theft Auto trilogy is coming to Netflix in two weeks as part of the streaming service's selection of mobile games.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will be available via iOS and Android to Netflix subscribers on December 14. Netflix says that each of the three games will be "updated for mobile" and be available "without any ads, in-app purchases, or extra fees." Reports had previously suggested that Netflix had eyes on GTA, and it seems this is the result.

This Definitive Edition package initially launched for consoles and PC on November 11, 2021, packaging up the PS2 classics - GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas - in a single, remastered package on modern platforms. At least, that was the idea. The reality is that the Definitive Edition launched in an awful state, and while patches have improved some of the most notable issues this version of the trilogy still isn't exactly "definitive."

Of course, a new round of ports to mobile might just help alleviate some of those issues. Funnily enough, Definitive Edition developer Grove Street Games originally developed the 10th anniversary mobile ports of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas, all of which were regarded far better than the more recent Trilogy collection. Here's hoping some of that old magic will be back. Back when the Definitive Edition was first announced, iOS and Android ports were initially supposed to launch "in the first half of 2022," but those releases never materialized.

The bigger news around Rockstar's crime series is all about GTA 6 right now. The studio acknowledged that the game was in development back in 2022, and more recently made a proper announcement ahead of a planned trailer reveal in December.

