Netflix reportedly eyes GTA as it aims to move beyond the mobile market to "higher-end games"

Netflix wants to move beyond the mobile market to "higher-end games", and it seems it has its sights set on GTA.

Over the past two years, streaming giant Netflix has been slowly easing its way into the games market. So far, its focus has been on mobile titles. Currently, it's got upwards of 70 games that members can access as part of their subscription, including sci-fi detective puzzler Twelve Minutes, choice-heavy supernatural adventure Oxenfree, and Sam Barlow's latest murder mystery Immortality.

Now, Netflix is reportedly gearing up to take its game offerings to the next level. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the company is currently "taking steps to expand into higher-end games that can be streamed from TVs or PCs." Unnamed sources for the site say that as part of this move, the streaming giant has been in talks to release a game within the GTA series by way of a licensing deal.

We don't know if these discussions were based on a new GTA title or one previously released on other platforms, nor is any indication given as to whether or not they amounted to anything. So, as with any whisperings and rumours, this should be taken with a generous pinch of salt until we have official confirmation from the parties involved.

Elsewhere in the report, sources also claim that Netflix aims to bolster its game offerings in the coming months with mobile titles based on its hit TV shows, including the brilliant survival thriller Squid Game and spooky teen comedy Wednesday.

With Microsoft's recent purchase of Activision Blizzard for a staggering $70 billion, the popularity of consoles, and big companies like Apple and Amazon also eyeing up the games market, Netflix certainly has its work cut out for it if it wants a bigger piece of the pie.

