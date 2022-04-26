The Boys spin-off series loses its third actor

Another actor has exited Amazon's The Boys spin-off series, Deadline reports. Reina Hardesty is the third lead to leave the project, following the recent departures of actors Aimee Carrero and Shane Paul McGhie.

McGhie's character is now being played by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actor Chance Perdomo, but Carrero and Hardesty's roles have yet to be recast. Maddie Phillips, Jaz Sinclair, and Lizze Broadway round out the rest of the currently untitled series' main cast.

Set in the US' only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (and run by Vought International, the organization from The Boys who monetizes society's caped crusaders), the series is described as irreverent and R-rated – naturally. It will explore the lives of the college's hormonal and competitive young superheroes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities from Vought.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, who've previously worked on shows like Agent Carter and Reaper, are on board as showrunners, while the series is being written by The Boys executive producer Craig Rosenberg.

First up, though, is The Boys season 3 , which premieres on Prime Video on June 3. Following a group of vigilantes as they take on corrupt superheroes who abuse their powers, the series' cast includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, and Antony Starr.