The Boys creator confirms show will continue beyond season 4

The Boys season 4 won't be the Prime Video series' last, Eric Kripke has confirmed.

In early February 2023, the showrunner teased his involvement in the upcoming chapter, sharing the title of the fourth installment's last episode. More recently, he returned to Twitter to assure worried fans that he didn't mean the last-ever episode: "I'm here to prep & direct the season 4 finale. No, not the series finale, there will be more!"

Cause you're asking! We've been shooting since late August. I'm here to prep & direct the Season 4 finale. No, not the series finale, there will be more! Most importantly, S4 premieres... at some point in the future in our discernible reality.

Those returning in season 4, which will likely air in late 2023, include Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell), Erin Moriarity (Starlight), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Tomer Capone (Frenchie), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barratt), Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neuman), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Antony Starr (Homelander), Chase Crawford (The Deep), and Karl Urban (Billy Butcher).

Viewers also have their suspicions as to whether Jensen Ackles will be back as Homelander's father Soldier Boy, due to a comment the Supernatural actor left on an Instagram post by Urban last year. "Pour me a double. I'm on my way," Ackles replied to a photo of the gang getting ready to start shooting.

While most of the usual suspects are expected to return in season 4, there are set to be some new additions to the cast, too. Orange Is The New Black's Susan Heyward is set to play Sister Sage, while The Tick's Valorie Curry will appear as Firecracker. Cameron Crovetti, who plays Homelander's son Ryan, has also been upped to a series regular as well, following the character's decision to reconnect with his father and embrace his superpowers.

As they've only just started shooting, there's understandably no official word yet as to when The Boys season 4 will land on Prime Video, but we'll be sure to keep you posted. While we wait for more news, check out our breakdown of the best shows on Amazon Prime available to stream now.