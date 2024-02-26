The Boys showrunner teases season 4 "finishing touches" with sneak peek of final episodes

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has shared a sneak peek at season 4 as the "finishing touches" are made to the final episodes.

"#TheBoys Production Update! Putting finishing touches on last 2 eps. Sound mixing, handful of VFX shots, music," he wrote on Twitter , alongside a photo of the editing suite with a shot of Jessie T. Usher's A-Train on the screen. "Then @PrimeVideo dubs them into a kajillion languages for global release, which takes a few months. Then delivered hot & fresh to your door on June 13!"

The next installment of the superhero comedy-drama will consist of eight episodes and picks up right where spin-off series Gen V left off. In the new season, Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is getting ever closer to the Oval Office, while still being under the thumb of Homelander (Anthony Starr), while Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) is living on borrowed time thanks to his V24 usage.

Along with the return of Butcher's Boys and Vought's Seven (including a new, alive version of Black Noir…), there are a couple of new faces joining season 4 in undisclosed roles, including The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and La La Land's Rosemarie DeWitt.

There's a lot more coming from the Vought-verse, too. Gen V season 2 is on the way, along with a new spin-off, The Boys: Mexico, which will see Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna come on board as executive producers.

The Boys season 4 premieres on Prime Video on June 13. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best shows on Amazon Prime Video to add to your watch list.