The best Prime Day PS5 deal right now is at... Dell?

We've seen PS5 deals revving their engines for the first time this year, but nothing has come close to the value on offer this Prime Day at Dell. You can grab a free $100 gift card with the new generation console right now, essentially bringing the $499.99 MSRP down to $399.99.

We didn't expect to see one of the biggest Prime Day PS5 deals landing at this PC retailer, but it's surprised us in the past. Dell loves to drop these gift cards on premium consoles, having offered up similar incentives on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X in the past. Today's offer marks one of the larger credit amounts we've seen, though, and considering PS5 deals have only ever dipped to $449.99 in the US you're getting some serious value here.

There's plenty to spend that extra cash on as well. Dell currently has extra DualSense, SSDs, and games on its shelves, so there's plenty to browse with your $100. Plus, we've got another round of Prime Day PS5 deals tomorrow so expect more offers on extras then as well.

PS5 | $100 gift card | $499.99 at Dell

This is a fantastic offer, and while it doesn't save you anything right off the bat that $100 gift card essentially drops the PS5 down to the lowest price we've ever seen in the US. Considering there's plenty to spend that extra credit on at Dell, this is a standout deal. Buy it if: ✅ You want access to Sony's exclusives

✅ You want to upgrade from PS4

✅ You want the extra immersion of the DualSense Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't need the disk drive Price Check: Amazon: $499.99 | Best Buy: $499.99



Should you buy a PS5 on Prime Day?

Of course, there's a big Black Friday-shaped elephant in the room. However, considering we've only seen the PS5 drop to $449 in the US so far we're not expecting too much of an advancement on today's Prime Day PS5 deal in November. Yes, that $50 price cut may well return to the shelves, but we don't expect to see more than $100 of total value cut from the price. If you're after a console right now, this is a no-brainer. If you're happy to hold out for a straight discount, give it a miss. If you're after the best value possible, it's worth hedging your bets here.

