The best Prime Day gaming deals for under $50

Prime Day gaming deals are slowly coming to a close so we've decided to do a round-up of all of the best deals under $50 / £50 so you can nab a last-minute bargain. We have a range of products collated here, from headsets to Legos so there's something for everyone.

Be sure to check out all of the best Prime Day gaming deals, although they're not all under $50/£50 some of them feature hundreds of dollars of savings so are well worth investing in.

Today is the last day of Prime Day and we are approaching the last few hours which means you have to act fast if you want to take advantage of these deals.

It's worth noting that to take advantage of some of these deals you need to have an Amazon Prime subscription. If you don't have one already then be sure to check out the link further down the page which will give you a 30-day free trial.

US Prime Day gaming deals for under $50

(opens in new tab) Razer DeathAdder v2 Mini Gaming Mouse | $49.99 $14.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $35 - Because it's sitting at its lowest ever price right now thanks to a 70% discount, there's never been a better time to grab this excellent gaming mouse. It comes jam packed with features and also includes grip all for this low price point. This deal is a must see for PC gamers this Prime Day.



(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arctis 1 wired headset | $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25 - We're just 5 cents away from a record low price here, so you're getting excellent value in a budget PS5 headset here. What's more, we haven't seen this model this cheap since May, so if you missed out on previous sales now's the time to get your cups.



(opens in new tab) Mysterium | $54.99 $27.50 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $27 - This spooky co-op game might have one of the best elevator pitches out there: one of the players is a ghost trying to solve their own murder. While we've seen Mysterium for less before, that's still one of its lower prices in today's Prime Day board games roundup.



(opens in new tab) Elden Ring Official Strategy Guide, Vol. 1: The Lands Between | $49.99 $32.19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $17.80 RELEASING JULY 29 - If you're trying to see all the game has to offer then the first volume of the official strategy guide will show you everything the Lands Between has.

(opens in new tab) Elden Ring Official Strategy Guide, Vol. 2: Shard of the Shattering | $49.99 $32.19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $17.80 RELEASING Sept 30 - This second volume of the official Elden Ring strategy guide will focus on weapons and creatures, including all the enemies and bosses in the game.

(opens in new tab) PowerA Enhanced Wireless controller | $54.99 $36.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $18 - This PowerA option has only ever been $2 less in the past, and that (combined with our hands-on experience with this excellent controller) makes it a very easy recommendation instead of splash almost $60 on the official Pro Controller.



(opens in new tab) CORSAIR Sabre RGB PRO Champion Series | $59.99 $37.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $23 - At very nearly 40% less, we can't think of a better way to kick off the Prime Day gaming deals than with this Corsair mouse. It's a budget friendly option for those looking for a high end gaming mouse. It's ultra light weight, coming in at just 74g and has 6 programmable buttons.



(opens in new tab) Lego Technic Formula E Porsche 99X Electric | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - The Prime Day Lego deals are off to a good start thanks to this Technic kit, now 20% less than normal. With 422 pieces under its belt, it's an impressive recreation of the vehicle that won't break the bank and has never been cheaper.



(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken | Green | $79.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - As early Prime Day PS5 headset deals go this is an absolute belter and it's actually one that we'd recommend you jump on! Half price is a great deal for this headset, even if it was a few dollars cheaper a couple of weeks ago. It's still going for the great discounted price right now, along with reductions on the classic black colorway (opens in new tab).



(opens in new tab) Lego Minecraft The Pig House | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - Even though this set has sat at that price for a while, we've included it nonetheless because that's this kit's lowest ever price. And hell, it's just plain bizarre. Want to live inside a giant pig? Here you go.



(opens in new tab) Lego Technic Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - Savings on the Lego Technic range is always a good bet when it comes to Prime Day Lego deals, and this time the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is up to bat. That's its lowest ever price.



(opens in new tab) Luna Controller | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - Since its release, the Luna controller has not been shy of a sale however it has never gone down below $50. It is currently sitting at an all-time low this weekend for Prime members - you can snag a free Prime membership trial below to get your hands on this deal for free.



(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Starfighter | $49.99 $40 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - This design might be decades old, but it's still downright iconic. Lego's version of the Rebel Alliance fighter is just as awesome, and at one cent off its cheapest price (AKA 20% less), it's a bargain.



(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship | $49.99 $40 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $9 - The galaxy's most badass bounty hunter is back with a vengeance, so it's no surprise that he's been getting plenty of new merch to go along with his resurgence. The latest Lego model of his ship has been knocked down to what is a couple of dollars away from its lowest ever price.



(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid | $59.99 $48 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $12 - Thanks to that 20% discount, this Probe Droid from The Empire Strikes Back is a single cent off its record-low price. Because it's so intricate and detailed, this is one of the better Prime Day Lego deals we've seen.



(opens in new tab) Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit | $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - Zoom around your living room in an actual Switch-controlled kart for half off. At this price, the novelty of turning your home into a Mario Kart race track - not to mention giving your cat some much-needed exercise - has never been cheaper or more tempting.



UK Prime Day gaming deals for under £50

(opens in new tab) Kindle (with Ads) | £69.99 £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £35 - The Kindle is now 50% off this Amazon Prime day which brings it down to its lowest price ever. Being able to get your hands on an e-reader for less then £35 is not a common sight. It's worth keeping in mind that this is product does display ads.

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Hoth AT-ST Walker set | £44.99 £31.19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £14 - Recreate the Battle of Hoth from The Empire Strikes Back with your own AT-ST model, which has an accessible cockpit, opening roof, shooters, and more. It also comes with Chewbacca, Hoth AT-ST pilot, and Hoth Rebel Trooper mini-figs.

(opens in new tab) Elden Ring Official Strategy Guide, Vol. 1: The Lands Between | £39.99 £35.19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £4.80 RELEASING JULY 29 - The first volume of the official strategy guide show you everything you need to know about the Lands Between.

(opens in new tab) Elden Ring Official Strategy Guide, Vol. 2: Shard of the Shattering | £39.99 £35.19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £4.80 RELEASING SEPT 30 - The second official Elden Ring strategy guide is all about the enemies and bosses you'll meet, and the weapons and gear you'll need to defeat them.

(opens in new tab) PS5 DualSense controller | £59.99 £46.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £12 - The DualSense controller is back down to £46.99 in Amazon's Prime Day PS5 deals right now. That's a return to a record low price that we haven't seen since May this year.



More of today's best Prime Day deals

Free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

(opens in new tab) Try out a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial (opens in new tab)

If you want to get your hands on the best Prime Day Fire Stick deals then an Amazon Prime membership is the way to go. Fortunately, you can try out the service risk-free for 30-days risk-free. A subscription costs $14.99 / £7.99 per month, should you want to keep the Amazon benefits rolling once the trial time is done.

Today's best video game deals

If you'd rather pick up a new video game this Prime Day then here are today's best deals, these are updated every 30 mins so you know you're getting the best price.

If you want to continue your research and take it up a notch, check out the best TVs for Xbox Series X, best Xbox Series X monitors, and the top Xbox Series X wireless headsets that we've rounded up too.