The Best Gaming Hardware of All Time is revealed as the PC at the Golden Joystick Awards

The PC has been crowned Best Gaming Hardware of All Time at this year's Golden Joystick Awards 2021.



To celebrate 50 years of gaming, the Golden Joystick Awards introduced two special new categories for this year's awards: Ultimate Game of All Time and Best Gaming Hardware of All Time. After a closely fought vote, we're delighted to reveal that the PC is your choice for hardware.

As you can see from the list below, there was a real tussle for the title, with beloved consoles such as the PS2, SNES, Dreamcast, and Wii all vying for the crown. However, there could only be one winner, and in this case, it was the mighty PC.



You can see the full nominees below:

PC (Winner)

PlayStation 2

Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES)

PlayStation 4

PlayStation

Xbox 360

Wii

Dreamcast

Nintendo 64

Nintendo DS

Nintendo Entertainment System (NES)

GameCube

Genesis / Mega Drive

Game Boy

Game Boy Advance

Amiga 500

Saturn

ZX Spectrum

Commodore 64

Atari 2600

As you can see from that voting order, Sony shouldn't feel too miffed, as 3 of their consoles all make the top 5, while Nintendo's SNES represented a big win for the retro vote. However, there's an undoubtedly strong case to be made for the PC, which has always been at the forefront of gaming.

Of course, this award isn't the only way we've celebrated this year's 50th anniversary of gaming. We've taken a look back at gaming throughout the years in a special documentary featuring John Romero, Trip Hawkins, David Breban, and more; while the Golden Joystick Awards also kicked off with a 10-minute musical medley that highlighted the soundtrack of our gaming lives.

For more on this year's show, visit Golden Joystick Awards 2021 or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.