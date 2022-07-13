The best Call of Duty Prime Day deals for fans and players

Prime Day Call of Duty deals are the perfect demonstration of the fact that no matter what you're looking for in the summer deals extravaganza, you can almost certainly find it.

If you're browsing the Prime Day gaming deals for some fun, looking for some hardware to take your FPS play to the next level, or just simply looking to simply pre-order Call of Duty MW2, then you can find solutions ad answers to each of those quandaries.

There's also some fun to be had here too, and if you're looking for a cool bit of merch or houseware that's Call of Duty-themed (as tastefully as is possible) then you might be in for a fun surprise! Anyway, to see what's cracking we've collated some of the best Prime Day Call of Duty-themed deals that covers everything from games to merch and more below.

(opens in new tab) PS5 - Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 | $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Starting with the obvious, the newest in the series is up for pre-order: the PS5 version is the same price as the cross-generation PS4 version below, and you're also still getting access to the Open Beta closer to release.



(opens in new tab) PS5 / PS4 - Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Cross Gen Bundle | $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

PlayStation owners can access MW2 ahead of everyone else on release in October, with an additional pass for the two day Open Beta. Both PS5 and PS4 versions are rolled into one here, so you'll be paying $69.99 whichever console you're on.



(opens in new tab) Xbox - Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Cross Gen Bundle | $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You can bag your pre-order Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X at Amazon right now for the same price.



(opens in new tab) KontrolFreek Call of Duty: Vanguard Performance Thumbsticks | $19.99 $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $5 - If you have ever fancied a little augmentation to your DualShock 4 or DualSense controller to give your thumbs an edge over others, then these KontrolFreek thumbsticks could well be for you. Second lowest ever price too!

The Xbox controller ones are down to $16.99 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Call of Duty Black Ops Monopoly | $89.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Unfortunately not a discounted item right now, but this is still in the top picks for any Call of Duty fans looking to expand their collection of merch and goodies. Featuring names from famous maps as the sets of locations, and some wicked counters from the game too, this is tastefully done.



(opens in new tab) Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Black Distressed Hat | $18.99 $13.29 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $5 - Considering this doesn't have branding and emblems all over it, this is a pretty subtle and agreeable hat and it's also a great deal for Call of Duty fans. And a bargain at this price too.



(opens in new tab) Razer BlackShark V2 | $99.99 $61.74 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $38 - No matter what your platform, improve your audio game by getting our favorite gaming headset for a record-low price right now. We can't recommend it enough, and it's a steal at this price.



(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Recon Controller - $59.95 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - If you're looking for a different controller to try and hone your FPS skills with on Xbox or PC, then this is a great controller - and now it's an equally great, record-low price. Nice.



(opens in new tab) Razer DeathAdder v2 Mini Gaming Mouse | $49.99 $14.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $35 - But if you do prefer to play with a pointer and plank, then a quality, great-value mice don't come much better than this one. It comes jam-packed with features and also includes grip all for this low price point.



(opens in new tab) Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed 65% Keyboard | $179.99 $94.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $85; lowest ever price - This massive saving brings this wireless keyboard down to its lowest ever price and is perfect for a precise Call of Duty player who only needs the bare essentials in a plank.



