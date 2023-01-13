The Bear season 2 might be coming earlier than you think

The Bear season 2 has been set for an early summer premiere.

Per the official FX Networks (opens in new tab) Twitter account, the new season will premiere 'early summer' with 10 episodes – a slight increase from season one's eight-episode order.

Created by Christopher Storer (Ramy, Eighth Grade), The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, a young chef from the world of fine dining who returns to Chicago to take over his family's rundown Italian beef sandwich shop following the passing of his older brother.

The cast also includes Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Abby Elliott, Matty Matheson, Oliver Platt, Edwin Lee Gibson, Corey Hendrix, Chris Witaske, Richard Esteras, and Jose Cervantes. Jon Bernthal, Joel McHale, Amy Morton, and Molly Ringwald all appeared as guest stars during season one.

"We wanted to make something that was about friendship and a partnership," Storer told Variety (opens in new tab). "It really is so funny that that is one of the things that people took away — of all the heavy shit that’s going on in the show! It was interesting because Ayo and Jeremy, since they are our friends and are such wonderful people, I think there is this charisma that comes off both of them."

The Bear earned White, who previously played Philip "Lip" Gallagher for all eleven seasons of Showtime's Shameless, the award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy series at the 2023 Golden Globes. The Hulu series also earned a nomination for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

