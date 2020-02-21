Popular

The Batman set photos give us our first full look at Robert Pattinson's Batsuit

The photos feature a stuntman on location in Glasgow

Thanks to some leaked set photos, we've got our first good look at Robert Pattinson's complete Batsuit, which will feature in Matt Reeves' The Batman.

The Evening Express posted set photos from Glasgow, where filming has just begun and will run through this weekend. They show R-Patz' stuntman on the Batcycle, cruising through the Necropolis cemetery near Glasgow Cathedral. 

This full-body photo of the more utilitarian Batsuit comes just a week after Matt Reeves shared a first look of Pattinson in the suit by way of an artistic camera test. These set photos, however, let us see more details, including the cowl (the ears are short!) and what look to be some projectiles attached to Bats' gauntlets. This Batsuit also has a utility belt, straps around the thighs, and practical footwear that resembles motorcycle boots. 

It's important to note that we also get a first look at the Batcycle – which has its own set of bat ears. Aside from the rather ornamental windshield, the rest of the bike is relatively lowkey, and could easily be mistaken for a regular heavily modified streetbike. An earlier set photo shows Pattinson as Bruce Wayne on what appears to be an earlier version of the bike before it's been Batman-ed out.

Matt Reeves' The Batman is set to debut on June 25, 2021, with a stellar cast alongside Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne/Batman. Joining him are Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot (The Penguin), Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle (Catwoman), Paul Dano as Edward Nigma (The Riddler), and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. 

