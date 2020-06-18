The Batman’s Zoe Kravitz says Robert Pattinson is "absolutely the man for this job"

Any lingering doubts that Robert Pattinson wouldn’t impress in The Batman can be laid to rest. Zoe Kravitz – who plays Catwoman in next year’s Matt Reeves-directed reboot – has spoken effusively about R-Batz, offering her reaction to seeing him in the full Batsuit.

"It’s amazing. I mean, he’s Batman. When he’s wearing that costume he’s Batman,” Kravitz told MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast (via ComicBook.com).

While Kravitz joked, “You don’t really get used to seeing Batman walk past you because we’ve all grown up with this character,” she doubled down on Pattinson: “It’s like a ‘pinch me’ moment all the time, and he’s wonderful, he’s really wonderful.”

Kravitz added that “it’s great and he is absolutely the man for this job," while also vaguely teasing the script, something which she called “phenomenal.”

As of writing, we’ve seen surprisingly little of Robert Pattinson in the Batsuit, perhaps a knock-on effect from filming being shut down on the Warner Bros. production back in March. A flashy, red-hued teaser appeared back in February – which feels like a lifetime ago now – and showcased a more lithe, low-key Batsuit to the OTT muscular get-ups we had previously been accustomed to. The cape and cowl even comes bundled with a Bat logo that appears to be made out of gun parts – perhaps a hidden tribute to Bruce Wayne’s murdered parents.

The only other glimpse of the Batsuit has been alongside Batman’s souped-up Batmobile. There, we saw more of the cape but, as of yet, Zoe Kravitz has been among the few people to see the whole thing. But if she’s convinced, we’re convinced. Robert Pattinson is The Batman.

The Batman lands in theatres on October 1, 2021. For more on big-screen comic book adaptations, here's every new superhero movie coming to cinemas in the next three years.