The Batman has another deleted scene and you'll be able to watch it very soon

Details about a new The Batman deleted scene have been revealed – and you’ll be able to get eyes on it soon.

As per Collider, a second deleted scene will be included on The Batman’s home release. Running "a minute and a half" in length, it features Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman going face to face with Colin Farrell’s Penguin at the 44 Below Club.

Exact details about the scene aren’t yet known, but Kravitz’s feline felon had previous at Gotham’s secretive club-within-a-club working as a waitress.

It’s set to join the deleted scene starring Robert Pattinson’s Batman and Joker (Barry Keoghan) that was previously released as part of an interactive teaser on the movie’s Rataalada site.

In the scene, Keoghan’s Clown Prince of Crime is being interrogated at Arkham for answers on Riddler’s killing spree. It may even help set up a sequel – eagle-eyed fans have spotted a fatal flaw in Batman’s tactics that could lead to Joker escaping incarceration.

The newly-revealed deleted scene featuring the Penguin, meanwhile, isn’t the last time we’ll be seeing Oswald Cobblepot in the flesh. The mid-level crime boss is gearing up to star in his own spin-off on HBO Max.

The Batman’s digital release will be available from April 18. Matt Reeves’ three-hour DC epic will also be streaming on HBO Max from the same date, while it’s set for release on Blu-Ray and DVD in May. For more from The Batman, check out our guides to the mysteries and major moments from the 2022 release.