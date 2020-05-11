The Batman actor Andy Serkis hints at a "darker, broodier" take on The Dark Knight

The Batman could be a more serious affair than previous instalments featuring the Caped Crusader. That's according to Alfred Pennyworth actor Andy Serkis, who has also teased his own role in the upcoming Matt Reeves-directed reboot.

"I would say that's not far from the truth,” Serkis told LADBible when asked if The Batman would be “darker” and “broodier” this time around.

The idea that The Batman is an altogether “darker” movie for Robert Pattinson’s debut as the iconic superhero may not come as a surprise to those who have followed the drip-feed of teasers so far.

The first glimpse of the Batsuit mirrored the tone Serkis hints at, with the costumed get-up not seen in its entirety. The Batmobile, meanwhile, was later shown off in a grim, neo-noir setting with fog surrounding the souped-up vehicle. So far, so very Batman – but it could have even more of an edge if you want to read into Serkis’ reaction. The Batman co-writer Mattson Tomlin has even said the movie’s October release date “fits the mood.”

😍 October. Suits the mood. pic.twitter.com/RrobO0i1hcApril 20, 2020

Serkis has also teased his own role as Alfred, and it appears he’ll have a larger role to play than perhaps any of his predecessors had. “It's very much about the emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce,” Serkis said. “That's really at the centre of it.”

But this version of the loyal butler of Wayne Manor won’t be drawing from past incarnations, such as Michael Caine in the Christopher Nolan trilogy.

Serkis said: “[Caine] was fantastic. His Alfred was legendary, I couldn't even begin to go there, really. You find it for yourself. It's like playing these iconic roles in Shakespeare, you go back, you revisit them and you have to make it your own, and see what it is about the character that connects with you.”

Just as long as he keeps the withering putdowns, that’s alright by us. The Batman is set for release on October 1, 2021.

