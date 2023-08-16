The Ayn Odin 2 is a powerful Android handheld with Game Boy color vibes, and it’s under $300

Another handheld console is gearing up to join the fold, and the Ayn Odin 2 will offer exceptional Android specs for less than the Steam Deck. Sure, the portable might not pack as much of a punch as handheld gaming PCs, but its chip of choice and Game Boy-inspired aesthetics are definitely designed to lure modern retro gamers. Plus, it'll probably have an easy time trumping similar devices like the Razer Edge and Logitech G Cloud.

It’s needless to say that the gaming handheld space is pretty diverse. While we tend to get more excited for dinky portable gaming PCs like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally, retro enthusiasts and casual gamers alike are more likely to use an Android device. So, as you’d expect, the market is responding to potential gaps, and Chinese company Ayn has somehow managed to cook up a cheaper device that boasts the same processor as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

In a recent trickle of announcements, Ayn shows off the Odin 2 and touches on its specs and price. According to material shared by the Twitter fan account Ayn_Loki, the portable will start at just $299, which is impressive considering it’s armed with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. If you’re familiar with the handheld maker's previous endeavors, you’ll know that the original Ayn Odin arrived with a $240 price tag, but its successor’s higher specs look to be worth the extra expense.

The base Ayn Odin 2 model packs 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, but if you’re looking to splash out more than $299, then you’ll be able to opt for 12GB and 256GB or 16GB paired with 512GB. Ayn also clearly understands exactly who will be watching out for the Odin 2, as while standard black and white devices are available, you’ll also be able to grab transparent blue and purple variants. That’s right, you’ll be able to emulate Game Boy Color games on something that looks like your original ‘90s portable pal.

The Ayn Odin 2 will face off against multiple rivals when it eventually arrives, as it taps into various platform pockets. I imagine it’s going to mostly appeal to retro gaming fans looking to run their collection on something contemporary, although enthusiasts do appear preoccupied with making an emulator for one of the worst consoles ever made. Since it’s running Android, it’ll also boast the same cloud streaming abilities as the Logitech G Cloud, meaning it can be used as a GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming machine or a makeshift Project Q (if you fancy beating Sony at their own game.)

We’re not sure when the Ayn Odin 2 will actually arrive, but the company is gearing up to launch an Indiegogo page. We’ll keep you updated with any news relating to the powerful mobile gaming portable, and we’ll hopefully take it for a spin when it eventually lands on the handheld battlefield. On that note, be sure to watch out for more on the Ayaneo Pocket Air too, as the rival device pairs similar specs with an OLED screen.

