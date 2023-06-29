The 2023 Steam Summer Sale kicks off with a 20% Steam Deck discount

The 2023 Steam Summer Sale is now live, and Valve is offering discounts of its own with up to 20% off a Steam Deck.

Assuming the servers hold, you can check out the main Steam Summer Sale lineup on the homepage . The sale runs through July 13 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BT, so you've got plenty of time to weigh up your wishlist and shopping cart.

If you're only in this for a Steam Deck, Valve's got a special page just for you. Here's how the discounts shake up by model:

64GB Steam Deck - 10% off at $359.10

256GB Steam Deck with faster storage - 15% off at $449.65

512 GB Steam Deck with fastest storage and anti-glare glass - 20% off at $519.20

All three Steam Deck models are listed with an expected delivery time of 1-2 weeks, and with steeper discounts for the more premium ones, Valve's certainly encouraging would-be Steam Deck owners to treat themselves this summer. All three models come with a carrying case and the 256GB version also gets you an exclusive Steam profile, while the 512GB model additionally bundles in an exclusive virtual keyboard theme.

The footnote for this Steam Deck sale page is a roundup of the most-played games on the platform, which is an interesting look into play patterns on top of being a great list of games. To the surprise of no one, Elden Ring sits atop the throne, followed by notorious time devourers Vampire Survivors and Stardew Valley.

The rest of the upper echelons are basically a roundup of the best PC games of all time: Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5, The Witcher 3, Hades, Skyrim, Persona 5 Royal. We get into some more indie stuff with The Binding of Isaac and Brotato, not to mention Slay the Spire, Dead Cells, Valheim, and more. Steam Deck users have good taste; there's not a single dud here.