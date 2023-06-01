Terrifier 3 will be bigger and scarier than ever when it releases next year

Terrifier 3 is heading to the big screen to, well erm, terrify audiences once again. After the success of its sequel, Art the Clown will be back in 2024 in the horror threequel, according to Deadline.

This time around, the franchise has got its biggest boost yet with a seven-figure budget, which is significantly more than it had previously. A lot of this is down to the huge viral success that the horror garnered with Terrifier 2, which made $15 million at the global box office from a budget of just $250k.

After it debuted at Frightfest and FantasticFest last year, there were reports that audience members had fainted and vomited because it was so gory. This led to future screenings having sick bags with Art the Clown’s face on them and a caption reading: "Warning, this vomit bag is being provided due to the extreme violence and excessive gore of this feature ... guaranteed to cause gastrointestinal upset."

It wasn't just word of mouth either, it was a critical hit too: currently, it sits at an 85% critics’ score and an 80% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The third movie will be hoping to continue this success.

Story details are limited at the moment but David Howard Thornton is back as Art to wreak more havoc, alongside Lauren LaVera as Sienna, who played a big role in the second movie. Writer-director Damien Leone is helming the third movie too.

There’s no confirmed date just yet, but filming is expected to begin in November ahead of a late 2024 release. Dare we say, it might land in time for Halloween next year? We'll get our sick bags at the ready just in case.

