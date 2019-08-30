New Terminator: Dark Fate trailer teases showdown between Arnie and Sarah Connor: "I am going to kill you"

“When this is all over, I am going to kill you,” snaps Sarah Connor in the new Terminator: Dark Fate trailer. The unlucky person in her sights? Arnold Schwarzenegger’s older, greyer T-800. And if the pair don’t showdown in the forthcoming Dark Fate, fear not, as producer James Cameron has already heavily hinted that this is only the first instalment in a new Terminator trilogy.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. As you can see in the new Terminator: Dark Fate trailer above, there’s a long, long road before Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor attempts to avert Judgment Day. Again.

Mackenzie Davis’ “enhanced” Grace paints the picture of a grim, inescapable fate, complete with mountains of skulls and what looks to be Terminators that can split in two. Lovely.

So, where does that path lead both Grace and Sarah? Back to Arnie. The T-800 returns to the fold (though he doesn’t get to say “I’ll be back”, that’s left to Linda Hamilton, hilariously) as the trio fight against the forces of fate and Skynet once more, but maybe not for the last time.

James Cameron, producer of Dark Fate and director of the first two Terminator movies, told Deadline: “We rolled up our sleeves and started to break out the story and when we got a handle on something we looked at it as a three-film arc, so there is a greater story there to be told. If we get fortunate enough to make some money with Dark Fate we know exactly where we can go with the subsequent films.”

Perhaps wisely, Dark Fate is also ignoring everything post-Terminator 2: Judgment Day. That means no real nods to Terminator 3, Salvation, or Genisys, with director Tim Miller telling our sister publication Total Film: “I wanted the franchise to have some kind of noble future again.”

The Dark Fate trailer shows that the future for The Terminator franchise is bright – and it’s achieved that by taking lessons, both good and bad, from its colourful past.

