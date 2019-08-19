Exclusive: Terminator: Dark Fate director on ignoring the post-Judgment Day movies: "There have been some… misfires"

While there are few franchises as beloved as Terminator, not every instalment has been well received by fans. Even Tim Miller, who has directed the forthcoming Terminator: Dark Fate, has problems with the last few sequels.

"The last movie was not good. Wait, I shouldn’t say that," he tells our sister publication Total Film magazine. If Miller has a hard time staying diplomatic about the franchise, it's only because he adores the movies so much. “There have been some… misfires,” he laughs, “You don’t want it to go out that way as a fan. I wanted the franchise to have some kind of noble future again. I wanted to help with that because I love The Terminator so, so much.”

Terminator: Dark Fate, which has been produced by James Cameron, will ignore all previous Terminator sequels, save for Judgment Day. That means that Rise of the Machines, Salvation, and Genisys no longer count on the Terminator timeline – perhaps clearing up some confusion fans may have.

(Image credit: Fox)

Miller also spoke about the rustic look of Arnold Schwarzenegger's T-800, saying: “He looks different, and he is different. It’s an interesting way to portray him. He’s just so iconic, but it’s something we haven’t seen in any of the other films. I personally think that he looks the best since Terminator 2.”

Terminator: Dark Fate opens in UK cinemas October 23 in the UK and November 1 in the US. The new issue of Total Film magazine reaches store shelves on August 23 and features an in-depth look at all the comic book movies coming to cinemas across the next few years, including Joker.

