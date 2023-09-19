One of the year's best animated movies is now on streaming

If you didn't catch it on the big screen, one of the year's best animated movies is now available to watch at home – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is now streaming on Paramount Plus.

Mutant Mayhem was released in cinemas back in July in the UK and August in the US, so it's in keeping with the streamer's standard 45-day window between the start of a movie's theatrical run and its streaming premiere.

The movie was a hit with critics, scoring 96% on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Total Film's Matt Maytum praised the film for its "potent combo of winning humor and gnarly animation" in our four-star review.

It follows four turtle brothers, Michelangelo, Leonardo, Raphael, and Donatello (voiced by young newcomers Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon), who are accidentally turned into humanoid mutants after a mutagen falls into the New York City sewers. Longing to live like humans, the turtles end up crossing paths with aspiring journalist April O'Neill (Ayo Edebiri) and the group sets out to hunt down a mysterious crime syndicate.

Directed by Jeff Rowe, the supporting ensemble voice cast includes Maya Rudolph, Seth Rogen, Ice Cube, Paul Rudd, John Cena, Hannibal Buress, Jackie Chan, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is streaming now on Paramount Plus. For more on the movie, check out our interview with April O'Neill actor Ayo Edebiri. For more viewing inspiration, check out our guide to the best upcoming movies on the way in 2023 and beyond.