Target Black Friday deals preview: including Zelda for $30 and a cheap Nintendo Switch bundle

The Target Black Friday deals have been wheeled out, and behold: they are good. Ranging from consoles like Nintendo Switch and games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to the best gaming TVs , there are a metric crap-ton of discounts coming up at the end of Friday. That's the official wording, by the way (it isn't). The sale begins on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, at 5pm. Target says that it will "close at 1 a.m. on Friday morning before reopening at 7 a.m", so you'll need to get in quick if yo want those early deals.

The best of the Target Black Friday deals would have to be their offer on a $299 Nintendo Switch that comes with a free digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Seeing as the console is normally $300 by itself (and would set you back at least $350 with the physical game), that's a mighty saving. In fact, it's probably the best Nintendo Switch bundle we've seen in the last month or so - and certainly one of the headliners for the Nintendo Switch Black Friday sales. That saves you money you can then spend on a smash-hit like Breath of the Wild, available here for $30.

Equally tempting is the newly-released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for just $45 on either PS4 or Xbox One. That kind of reduction is consistent across Target's video game offers; as an example, newer titles like Borderlands 3, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, and Gears 5 can be picked up on either console for only $35. For more, check out the link below.

Other bargains would be the PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live discounts, with the 3-month subscriptions costing $14.99 and saving you around $5 each. There's even a 1TB PS4 Slim with three games (pictured as God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition, and The Last of Us: Remastered Edition) for $199.99. That's a saving of $100.

Of course, that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to sales season at the end of November. We'll be gathering all the best offers over at our Black Friday game deals hub, so make sure you pay it a visit to get a bargain.

