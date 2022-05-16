Take-Two CEO on SaveRedDeadOnline campaign: "I've heard the frustration"

Take-Two Interactive's CEO has acknowledged a campaign by the Red Dead Online community begging Rockstar to give the game some attention.

We spoke with several promoters of the campaign back in February and found that the general consensus is that the Wild West MMO is Rockstar's "neglected child," particularly compared to its more urban cousin, GTA Online, which has apparently received bigger updates more frequently in the past few years. Since the beginning of this year, the #SaveRedDeadOnline hashtag has been shared on Twitter, Reddit, and Facebook in an attempt to get Rockstar to more actively support the game.

IGN was able to catch up with Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick ahead of the company's earnings call today, and at long last #SaveRedDeadOnline was formally acknowledged. Ultimately though, it sounds like any decision to add new content to Red Dead Online will be solely Rockstar's.

"Rockstar Games talks about the updates that are coming, and we're working on an awful lot at Rockstar Games," Zelnick said. "I've heard the frustration, it's flattering that they want more content, and more will be said by Rockstar in due time."

IGN asked if Take-Two planned to support Red Dead Online long-term, and Zelnick responded affirmatively. Though, the Take-Two CEO later followed up to clarify that he was "solely referring to the online servers" and that Rockstar is in charge of future updates.

