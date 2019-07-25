Take $150 off this 55-inch LG LED TV at Walmart right now

As we inch ever-closer to fall, that game release schedule is only getting packed tighter with impending new titles. If you want to brighten up your gaming command center, why not invest in a new TV with a better picture and deeper colors? This deal will set you up, especially since it'll be netting you a shiny new set with HDR capabilities.

Walmart has taken a generous $150 off the LG 55UK6090PUA 4K HDR 55-inch TV, which makes it just $350 right now, down from its $500 list price. You'll have to add the TV to your cart if you want to see the price, however. Once in there, all will be revealed. Yes, it does get annoying having to do that, thanks for asking – but it's all worth it in pursuit of the deal, right?

This panel is equipped with a slim body, a quad-core processor to ensure your webOS activities remain zippy, and ultra surround sound to make sure whatever you're watching can rock the house just the way you like it. And it's still pretty affordable, after all that! You can have it delivered for free right now, as well.

Need something bigger? Take your pick from our suggestions for some of the best gaming TVs on the market. If you're in the market for something the opposite direction and need to go smaller, we've got a list of the best gaming monitors too.

