Oscars 2025 watch guide: how to stream, what time is the ceremony, and more

If you're planning your Oscars 2025 watch party then you're in the right place. Now that the 97th Academy Awards are just days away, we've compiled a complete streaming guide on how to watch the prestigious ceremony. The annual glitzy event celebrates the best of the best in cinema, looking back at those movies that stood above the rest in a busy year of releases. It's also always full of its fair share of drama as inevitable snubs and surprises fly in as we find out how accurate our 2025 Oscar predictions actually were.

This year is no different as the ceremony brings the awards season to a close on March 2. So whether you're tuning in live on Sunday evening, staying up late to watch the ceremony across the world, or planning to catch up after it's aired, we've got you covered. In our Oscars 2025 guide below, we get into details about what time the festivities kick off, what you need to know about streaming them, and how you can stay updated with all the red carpet interviews pre and post the big event.

If that wasn't enough, we'll also be covering the ceremony live here at GamesRadar+ so keep an eye out for our live blog and on Twitter at Total Film for all the news as it happens.

How to watch the 2025 Oscars in the US

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Coverage of the 97th Academy Awards will begin at a new time of 7pm EDT/4pm PDT this year in the US. It will be available to watch live on your local ABC station if you're a cable or satellite subscriber.

If you're planning to stream, it will be available on Hulu for subscribers – and the platform offers a seven-day free trial too. If you're not a Hulu subscriber, you're also able to stream it via YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV.

After it's finished, the full ceremony will be available to stream on Hulu.

How to watch the 2025 Oscars in the UK

(Image credit: MUBI)

Once again, the 2025 Oscars will be available to watch for free in the UK if you're planning to stay up late to watch them. The ceremony will begin at midnight GMT and you can watch it live on TV on ITV1 or via its streaming platform ITVX. The ceremony is expected to last for three hours. After it's finished, the full ceremony will be available to stream on ITVX.

How to watch the 2025 Oscars around the world

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you're not planning on tuning in from the US or the UK, there are still plenty of ways to stream the ceremony. First of all, use the time zone converter to work out exactly when you'll need to tune in. Then you can use the official Academy Awards page to work out where it's streaming from wherever you are.

For example, in Australia, it's on the Seven Network and 7Plus, meanwhile in Canada you can stream it on CTV or CTV2.

What time is the 2025 Oscars red carpet?

(Image credit: Black Bear)

While the ceremony kicks off a bit later, the red carpet actually begins a fair bit ahead of time. You can follow along as Amelia Dimoldenberg hosts from 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT on ABC and Hulu.

In the UK, Jonathan Ross will be hosting the Oscars live show from 10.30pm GMT with a series of celebrity guests and Ross King will be the red carpet correspondent.

After the ceremony finishes too, you can also follow the Vanity Fair red carpet via their YouTube channel.

For more on the Academy Awards, check out the full list of 2025 Oscar nominees, and the best Oscar-winning movies to watch now.