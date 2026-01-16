Space Wolves Army Set is Warhammer 40K's best-selling, but can you still buy it?

It turns out that last year's Warhammer 40K Space Wolves Army Set is one of the most popular Warhammer army sets ever made, so the question is: where the hell can a self-respecting Space Marine fan get their hands on it?

During Games Workshop's half-year financial report, CEO Kevin Rountree called it out as the best-selling army set yet (as spotted by our friends over at Wargamer). Considering how stuffed to the gills it is with very cool shit, I'm not surprised. Unlike some boxes from recent years, the Space Wolves Army Set was a legitimately strong foundation for the faction; it had the major battleline units you'd need for any core Space Wolves force, a couple of heroes to lead your troops, and an elite squad to round things off. When you throw a special edition Codex into the mix for far less than it would all cost separately, this Warhammer 40K release was an absolute steal. I was able to go hands-on with it at the time and can confirm that it was a fantastic set that converted me faster than a Fenrisian wolf can howl at the moon – and I wasn't even that bothered by Space Wolves beforehand. But can you still buy it?

Unless you're willing to pay significantly over the odds, no. It's available for an eye-watering $379.99 from Amazon rather than the usual $230, for example, and is closer to $300 on eBay (though it's much more reasonably-priced in the UK, weighing in at around £160ish via eBay). However, that doesn't mean all hope is lost. While the box set may have been lost in the warp like the chapter's Primarch, there are other ways to build up a Space Wolves collection that's at least respectable. Namely, the Combat Patrol.