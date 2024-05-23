Save $130 on this D&D-inspired board game ahead of Memorial Day

If you're looking for a board game to lose yourself in over the Memorial Day weekend, it just so happens that the D&D-inspired Bardsung has crashed in price by more than half.

You can currently get the enormous dungeon-crawler for $70 at Miniature Market instead of $199.99, which is an impressive $129.99 saving all told. Seeing as the board game promises dozens of hours of gameplay (and having been hands-on with it, I wouldn't say that's an exaggeration), you're pretty well set for the Memorial Day weekend. And because it uses mechanics directly inspired by D&D, fans of the RPG should feel right at home too. There are loads of miniatures included which you can co-opt for any tabletop roleplaying sessions you might have on the go as well.

I've not been able to find Bardsung for this price – or anything close to it – anywhere else, so you're pretty clear to grab this offer.

Bardsung | $199.99 $70 at Miniature Market

Save $129.99 - Being able to get almost $130 off such a massive board game is a bit outrageous. And because Bardsung has only ever been a couple of cents cheaper in the past, I'd say this offer is as good as you're likely to get.



Buy it if:

✅ You want an immersive RPG

✅ You're looking for a long-term campaign



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't have lots of free time



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $119.95

💲 Steamforged | $199.99

Should you buy Bardsung?

If Bardsung feels reminiscent of Gloomhaven (arguably one of the best board games on shelves at the moment), that's because they both see you spelunking through dungeons and building up your characters across a long-term story. However, unlike that one, it uses rules based on Dungeons & Dragons and is awash with miniatures. These mechanics are really easy to get into, and of all the RPG board games I've tried, Bardsung was probably the most accessible. It's got quests written by the prolific and very talented Rhianna Pratchett as well, which for nerds like me is an immediate selling point.

(Image credit: Steamforged Games)

All this is made by Steamforged, a studio behind numerous video game-inspired board games and miniature-based modules for use with the best tabletop RPGs, and you can tell. Bardsung and its components are of an incredibly high quality, and I've seen colleagues buy it purely for those models. The enormous demon, for example? Chef's kiss.

Want to boost the experience? You can get a couple of expansions for Bardsung. I've not tried them myself, but those warforged miniatures in The Lost Levels? Gorgeous.

Basically, I'm a big fan of Bardsung from what I've seen so far - and would highly recommend giving it a go as a result, particular with such a big discount.

Want a few more recommendations? Don't miss our guide to the top board games for adults. You can also save a little cash along the way with this roundup of the latest board game deals.