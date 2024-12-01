One of my most anticipated board games of 2024 just hit a record low price ahead of Cyber Monday

If you want The Lord of the Rings: Duel for Middle-earth board game at a record low price, come and claim it.

No, really. I'm not sure how long this offer is going to last, so speed may be of the essence. You can pick The Lord of the Rings: Duel for Middle-earth up for $27.99 at Miniature Market rather than the full $34.99, and I've never seen this board game (which is modeled on strategy classic 7 Wonders) for less.

Seeing as this was one of the new releases I was hoping would get a discount in this year's Cyber Monday board game deals, I'm pretty chuffed. However, I've seen good discounts on new releases like this one vanish and not be replaced for ages once stock is gone, so I probably wouldn't hang about if you were curious.

The Lord of the Rings: Duel for Middle-earth | $34.99 $27.99 at Miniature Market

Save $7 - I'm quickly coming to rely on Miniature Market for being so far ahead of the curve when it comes to price cuts on new board games. I've not found this one for any less, for example, and I'm pretty sure that's a record-low price.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a game with multiple ways to win

✅ You enjoy 7 Wonders & LotR



Don't buy it if:

❌ You hate 7 Wonders



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $34.99



⭐ UK price: £27.99 £23.99 at Travelling Man

Should you buy Duel for Middle-earth?

(Image credit: Repos Productions)

Wondering whether you should grab Duel for Middle-earth? If you're a fan of Lord of the Rings and enjoy strategic two-player games, it's a no-brainer.

To start with, its mechanics are based on the family-favorite 7 Wonders. Because the latter is arguably amongst the best board games due to the interplay between rival players and its many ways to win, that's a tick in Duel for Middle-earth's favor right off the bat. Although it does remove certain aspects from its inspiration that wouldn't work with the game's setting (trade is out because you're unlikely to find the Dark Lord Sauron sharing resources with Gandalf, for example), it recreates and builds on others. Namely, you still have plenty of ways to achieve victory; you can dominate the kingdom through force of arms by conquering each location on the map, you can form alliances with each of Middle-earth's races and free peoples, or you can partake in the Quest of the One Ring by destroying or finding it.

No matter what route you take, this all feels very thematic and in-keeping with Tolkien's story. That alone should make it an easy gift for any Lord of the Rings fans in your life, or a great present for yourself if you adore the world of hobbits and apocalyptic jewelry.

